Grassi Investment Management Purchases 6,152 Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.71% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000.

NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,596. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

