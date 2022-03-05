Grassi Investment Management Reduces Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.05% of United States Steel worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. 29,056,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,312,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

