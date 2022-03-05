Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.80. 5,050,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,772. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.