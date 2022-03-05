Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00266427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.