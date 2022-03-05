Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,478.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.26 or 0.06746109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00266512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00746127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00070334 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00429351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00298504 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

