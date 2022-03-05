Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

