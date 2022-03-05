Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $4.60 million and $27,447.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,193,163 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

