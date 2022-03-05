Gulden (NLG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $901.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $901.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00263010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,228,083 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

