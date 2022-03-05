GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.80 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. GXChain has a total market cap of $126.80 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,837,493 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

