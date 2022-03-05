H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

