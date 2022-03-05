H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,093. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About H-CYTE
