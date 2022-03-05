H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,093. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

