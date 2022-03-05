H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$2.21. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 140,787 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEO shares. lifted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.72 million and a PE ratio of 63.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

