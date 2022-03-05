Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $3.20 on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

