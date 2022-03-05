Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $33,154.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00035202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00103711 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,440,671 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

