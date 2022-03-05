Halving Coin Market Cap Tops $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.