Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $374.02 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average of $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

