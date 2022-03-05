Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 713 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $547.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.83. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.89, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

