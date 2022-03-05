Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,471 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,463,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.86 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

