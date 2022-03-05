Haven Protocol Price Down 2% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005030 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $282,458.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.89 or 0.06771880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00266253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00744259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00071081 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00410362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00298211 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

