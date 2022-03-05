Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.68

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.68 and traded as low as $130.14. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.52, with a volume of 12,130,948 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

