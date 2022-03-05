Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 618.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 594,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.