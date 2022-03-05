Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00194889 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00348626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

