Hefren Tillotson Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

