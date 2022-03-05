HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $221.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $941,372.11 and approximately $221.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.76 or 0.99960087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013347 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,363,819 coins and its circulating supply is 265,228,669 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.