HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Announces $0.41 Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of HFBA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. HFB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
HFB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
