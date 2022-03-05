Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.32% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

