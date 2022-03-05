Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.42 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $22.42 million and $148,029.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

