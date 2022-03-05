Hiblocks Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $80,599.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.44 or 0.06675258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.41 or 0.99792127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

