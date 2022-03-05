High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.