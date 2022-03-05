HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,749. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

