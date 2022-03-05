HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HIVE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 7,563,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.45.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

