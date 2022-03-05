HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
HIVE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 7,563,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.45.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
