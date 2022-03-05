Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

