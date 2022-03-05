Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $342.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.