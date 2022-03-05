Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $29.32.
Hongkong Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
