Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.