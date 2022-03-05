HOPR Price Hits $0.18 (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. HOPR has a market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.