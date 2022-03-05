Hord (HORD) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $306,782.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,748,177 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

