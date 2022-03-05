Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $417.44 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $417.44 million and $25.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $34.40 or 0.00087357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00295646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00075785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004461 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,134,506 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.