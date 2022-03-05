Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $96,961.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

