Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

