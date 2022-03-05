Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $180.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

