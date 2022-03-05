Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

