Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.
HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
