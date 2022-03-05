Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 1,417,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

