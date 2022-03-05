Hydra Trading 4% Higher This Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Hydra has a market cap of $70.12 million and $219,100.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00020687 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,824,582 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

