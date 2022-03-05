IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 372.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

