IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $148.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

