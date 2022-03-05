IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

