IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,052 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $26,201,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

