IFP Advisors Inc Buys 780 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in American Tower by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average of $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

