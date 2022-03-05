IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.
