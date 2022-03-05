IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,805 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $47.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

